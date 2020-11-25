Solskjaer gives transfer hint over missing Man Utd star for new system

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his side’s lack of a “natural wide man” is stopping him from changing his side’s formation.

Solskjaer has employed two holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 system for some time, to varied success. Indeed, while Bruno Fernandes is a mainstay in the team, the manager has changed his holding midfielders.

All of Fred, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have played there, with the former pair chosen against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

United look to protect their back four with two holding midfielders but, in the 4-1 rout over the Turkish side, the Red Devils offered another glimpse of their attacking potential.

Asked about a potential formation switch to free up that attacking intent more often, though, Solskjaer insisted that his side lack the vital ingredient to pull it off.

“It’s too easy to say that,” he told reporters after the match (via the Daily Star).

“You need to look at the balance of the team. Sometimes, if you’ve got wingers really wide, that type of natural wide man, it’s maybe easier to play the traditional 4-3-3.

“We don’t really have that kind of winger.”

United‘s top target in the recent transfer window was indeed a new top winger. Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was the man they wanted, but the Red Devils failed to reach his asking price.

Reports have suggested, though, that after recent attempts at his signing, United could make another move.

What’s more, Sancho has reportedly forced Dortmund’s hand by ordering new talks.

Solskjaer rates Cavani, Van de Beek

Meanwhile, another feature of United’s 4-1 win on Tuesday was the involvement of two stars.

Edinson Cavani made his first start for the club, while Van De Beek also featured in the initial line-up.

Solskjaer rated the performance of both players, who have been working to gain more minutes of late.

