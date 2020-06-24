Solskjaer hints at Man Utd spending plans as he makes title admission

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of strong Europa League and FA Cup campaigns this season, amid their hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

United sit fifth in the Premier League table, ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Sheffield United.

The Blades are two points off United, with leaders Liverpool 20 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

“This squad is great to work with and it’s moving in the right direction,” Solskjaer said to Sky Sports.

“We are still not where we want to be, not close enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy. But we can take one step at a time and hopefully challenge for the Europa League or FA Cup this season.

“Manchester City and Liverpool, the last couple of seasons, have put the standard where it should be to win the league.”

United put one foot into the Europa League quarter-finals in March.

The 5-0 win over LASK was their last game before football’s recent shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And they face Norwich in the last eight of the FA Cup on Saturday.

SOLSKJAER WANTS MORE RECRUITS

Solskjaer previously signed quartet Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James. And reports claim they will opt for more ahead of next season.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish are among key targets.

“We’ve developed over the season and now we had a spell of 12 unbeaten and now you add Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to that and you’re thinking, ‘We’re not too far away’ and I’m very happy with the squad,” Solskjaer added.

“If there are any good deals to be made and players to make us better, of course, we might have to spend some money on that but the squad is great to work with and it’s moving in the right direction.”

United drew with Tottenham last Friday, with January arrival Fernandes equalising late on.

Wednesday’s other key Premier League fixture will see Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds cannot win the title with a win, but can move one step closer to clinching top spot.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are back fit, having missed Sunday’s draw with Everton.