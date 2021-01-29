Solskjaer rates chances of two other exits after explaining Lingard decision

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jesse Lingard still has a long-term future at Manchester United.

Lingard is on the verge of leaving United for West Ham on loan for the rest of the season. He has not featured at all in the Premier League this season.

Therefore, a loan move away could help him get back on track. And with West Ham completing the permanent signing of Said Benrahma to free up a loan space in their squad, all the signs are pointing to a transfer to London.

Now, Solskjaer has confirmed that Lingard will more than likely sign up with West Ham before the end of the transfer window.

The United manager also issued updates on two others players linked with an exit this month: Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero.

Solskjaer said: “Likely that Jesse loan deal is going through, likely that Marcos goes back to Argentina – a little bit of paperwork left to be done. Sergio, not heard anything from there.”

While Lingard’s immediate future will be away from Old Trafford, Solskjaer insists there is still a place for him next season.

He added: “We want Jesse to come back here revitalised having proven himself at West Ham.

“He has been unfortunate with us. I just want him to go there and enjoy himself.”

Solskjaer learning from defeat

Lingard will be hoping to resurrect his career, while his parent club look to revive their fortunes after a minor setback.

Fully involved in the title race this year, the Red Devils suffered a shock defeat to bottom club Sheffield United in their last game. Solskjaer said they have looked at what went wrong and will not get too down about it.

He explained: “You analyse the games as normal. It has been a made a lot of because it was top vs bottom, but that is the Premier League.

“We are disappointed of course, but when you don’t hit your level you are asking for a tough game.

“You never want to lose a game to learn from it, we have been terrific.

“But it is that kind of season. We didn’t expect to finish it unbeaten, but we wanted to.

“We have always bounced back after defeats. Other than Arsenal and then Basaksehir.”

