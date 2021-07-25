Solskjaer drops Martial, Lingard future hints amid Sancho impact on Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered the clearest indication yet where the futures of Man Utd forward pair Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard lay.

Sancho finally became a Red Devil on Friday after Man Utd wrapped up their year-long pursuit. The England forward arrived for a fee of around £73m, and at that price, is expected to jump straight into the starting eleven.

Sancho’s arrival is a huge boost for both Solskjaer and the club, and one pundit believes he will help the games of two other stars. Liverpool are expected to rebound from their dismal title defence. While Chelsea will be hoping to bring their European form into the domestic arena.

Man City, of course, remain the biggest threat to all. And should they land one or both of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, their rivals’ task will become drastically more difficult.

That all makes Sancho’s arrival all the more important, though speculation swirled it could spell the end for Anthony Martial or Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has been linked with a permanent switch to West Ham after excelling on loan. Martial, meanwhile, has surprisingly been linked with Tottenham amid concerns over his playing time at Old Trafford.

However, if Solskjaer gets his way, neither player will be allowed to leave this summer.

Marcus Rashford’s potential shoulder surgery could sideline him for upwards of two months. Perhaps with that in mind, Solskjaer hinted to Sky Sports both will stay after their friendly defeat to QPR.

“It shows the fans that we mean business,” said Solskjaer (via the Manchester Evening News) when asked about Sancho’s signing.

“We hope that we’ve got one of the best forwards in England for the next 10, 12 years.

“We’ve got Marcus – 23, we’ve got Mason who is a young lad. So we have got an English core there and then we’ve got the added experience with Edinson, Anthony, Bruno, Jesse is coming back.

“So I think the forward line is looking really good.”

Transfer preference of Man Utd target revealed

Meanwhile, Manchester United transfer target Eduardo Camavinga would prefer a move to Spain instead of the Premier League this summer, a report claims.

The Rennes teenager is on course to become one of the world’s most exciting midfielders at his current rate. After making his senior debut at the age of 16, the 18-year-old now plays a senior role. As a result of his recent rise, United and rivals Chelsea have both shown interest in a potential deal.

The teenager could be a solid replacement for Paul Pogba in the long-term. But according to the Manchester Evening News, United have received a blow early on.

The Red Devils’ transfer team – led by football director John Murtough – have held discussions with Camavinga’s representatives.

But the newspaper claims that the talks were ‘not encouraging’. That is because their client would prefer to move to Spain rather than England if he left France.

