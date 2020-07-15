Solskjaer reveals how ‘quality’ Martial has dispelled curious Man Utd myth

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says striker Anthony Martial’s improvement has banished suggestions of his forwards not working hard enough.

Solskjaer referred to “talks” he had heard last season suggesting his attackers were not “active” enough.

This season, Martial – who had endured inconsistent spells at United since joining in 2015 – has shown promise.

Indeed, since the Premier League restart, the Frenchman has scored five goals and registered two assists. His latest strike – against Southampton – was his 50th in the top flight.

Solskjaer told Wednesday’s press conference of Martial’s progress: “”He’s definitely developing and improving and he’s enjoying his football. He’s stepped it up this season as an individual but more so as a team player – and physically.

“I remember there were talks last season about our forwards being the least ‘active’ and there were some stats flying around.

“But Anthony is now working really hard for the team and pressing from the front. He’s a quality, quality finisher.”

Martial’s upturn in form has coincided with that of fellow forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who have 21 goals and eight assists each this season.

“It’s great when you’re a striker and on top of your game, both of them are feeling fit and strong,” Solskjaer said of Rashford and Greenwood. “Mason hasn’t looked back since the restart and it’s been fantastic to see them in the training ground.

“They’re all team players [on the pitch] and it’s been very positive.”

SOLSKJAER CONFIRMS INJURY CONCERNS

Solskjaer spoke ahead of Thursday’s clash with Crystal Palace, for which he is unsure about the fitness of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

Shaw rolled his ankle in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, with Williams suffering a cut to the eye.

“I don’t really know,” Solskjaer said when pressed on whether they could play against Palace. “None of them trained yesterday. They were both swollen and I’ll give them as much time as possible to let the swelling go away.”

He added: “The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday not Sunday. Sunday is irrelevant, does not come into my head at all.

“We’ll see [about injuries]. There was a couple of doubts before Southampton but they all reported fit on the day. Hopefully we can give them time now, not having to leave players out because of injury. But there might be one or two fresh legs coming in.”

United can move back to within a point of Chelsea with victory over Palace at Selhurst Park.