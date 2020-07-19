Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at a possible reason behind Man Utd’s struggles against Chelsea, and appeared to offer backing to David De Gea despite admitting it was an error that should never be made.

The Red Devils entered the contest with hopes high of advancing to the FA Cup final, but were hamstrung by a series of errors that typified a sloppy all-round performance.

Hinting at why his side produced such an underwhelming display, Solskjaer said: “Of course coming in at half time with the goal after that long lay off was a big blow for us. We lost concentration and that was disappointing.

“Chelsea had an extra 48 hours, that’s just a fact but it’s no excuse, I can’t use excuses.

“It is what it is, we would rather have the semi to play than not, I won’t make a fuss out of that.

“You always question your decisions.

“I can’t speak for David de Gea’s confidence but he is mentally very strong. He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that’s football for you.

“I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Chelsea stroll into FA Cup final after De Gea error typifies Man Utd woes

“You know Olivier Giroud’s movement you know he goes to the near post and we should defend that better. We are a little too late in those situations and the second goal was very avoidable.”

Centre-half Eric Bailly recieved a lenghty spell of treament following a head clash with Harry Maguire.

Despite being stretched off in a neck brace, Solskjaer hinted that the injury suffered may not be as serious as first feared.

“Eric Bailly is hopefully fine, he had a cut on his head but hopefully he will be fine.

“There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves, we have two games this week and then the Europa League. We will get our heads ready and our legs ready and go again.”