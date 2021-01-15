Solskjaer notes ‘missed perception’ about Man Utd compared to Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Liverpool that Manchester United have improved significantly since their last meeting – when they weren’t too far from getting a result anyway.

Almost one year has passed since United last faced Liverpool, suffering a 2-0 defeat in January 2020.

It extended United’s wait for a win over their rivals to four games. The last time they beat Liverpool was in March 2018 – meaning Solskjaer is still waiting for his first win over their rivals as United manager.

He has more reason for optimism this time around, as United go into the game three points above their rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

Solskjaer admits that position counts for little at this stage of the season, but wants his side to keep the momentum going while the gap is so close.

A win over their rivals would help the case, and Solskjaer is expecting them to push Liverpool closer this time around.

He said: “We are a better side now than a year ago.

“We lost that game to a Van Dijk header and a counter-attack on the last attack of the game on our corner.

“We were not a million miles away. That is a missed perception.

“Of course the league position we are competitive. It is a tighter season this year.

“Last few years have been two teams running away with it by end of October! We are in it at half way.”

Solskjaer warns Liverpool of pressure

Solskjaer is confident that his squad will relish the opportunity to challenge their rivals, even though he knows it will be a tough game.

There is arguably more pressure on Liverpool to get a result, as they look to defend their Premier League title.

Solskjaer knows all about how tough that situation can be from his time as a player with United.

“It was always the biggest game for teams to play United when I was there,” he said of the pressure Liverpool could face as defending champions.

“That will always be the case against teams who have been successful. Everyone wants to be the champion – and to beat them.

“They have earned the right to be looked up to. We go there with the knowledge we have to play to our best.”

