Solskjaer names four things Rashford must improve to help Man Utd

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Marcus Rashford has the potential to stay at Old Trafford for 10+ years.

Rashford was the hero on Wednesday night as he despatched the winning penalty at the Parc des Princes to give United a shock away-goals aggregate win over PSG.

When asked whether the England international could spend the next 10-12 years with his boyhood club and become a legend, Solskjaer revealed he sees no reason why that can’t happen.

“That would be fantastic,” he told reporters. “We know all the quality legends that we have had at this club who have stayed so long. They’ve been one club players and we hope Rashy is going to be one of them.

“It’s up to both him and us of course. If he keeps producing, he will stay in the team. That’s up to him – to stay in the team.

“You don’t really see too much of a change in a player in three months but he’s 21. You’re excused if sometimes you really hit the highs and sometimes you’re a little bit off the pace.

“To be fair to Rashy, you don’t expect the consistency, yet in all the play but he’s always got the quality. His finishing, his striking of the ball, his attitude, that is always going to be with him.

“I keep battering him with it that he also should score as many goals as Rom after the training session has finished. He should always get those simple tap-ins, finishes from close range, like Rom scored in the last few games.

“Rashy’s goals are sometimes worldies and he does have a sensational strike of the ball. But you see the improvement and maturity and change in Cristiano’s goals from when he was young to now, and he scores more from inside the box.

“That’s what Rashy has to do, improve his tap-ins, movement in the box, staying in the box, getting away from the centre-backs a few more times. You can get those extra five or 10 goals from staying in the box, and he’s been told that.”

On Lukaku’s recent improvements, amid the Belgian’s claims that Solskjaer had a special plan to improve him: “I don’t think a lot has changed.

“He’s been asked to play wide a few times provide more chances but now he’s more in and around the box, played with two up at PSG and they might form a very nice partnership together, wouldn’t like them two to be running at me.”