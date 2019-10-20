Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Manchester United’s draw with Liverpool could represent a turning point in their season.

Before the game, Solskjaer had to fend off questions about the pressure facing him, but after his side took a shock lead through Marcus Rashford, they earned a deserved point to become the side to end Liverpool’s 100% start to the season.

However, the United boss felt they could have won the game had they not made the basic errors that led to Adam Lallana’s equaliser.

“It was an easy goal to concede. To concede a cross on the six-yard line is disappointing. I thought we had just started creating the counter-attacks so it’s disappointing.

“We have pace. Dan James and Marcus Rashford are exceptionally quick and they will cause problems for anyone. Those two and Andreas Pereira were very good and I’m pleased with how they performed their task.

“Marcus’s movement all game was good – that was maybe one of his best games for us. He was strong and they are the kind of goals we want from him. We had a little video session yesterday and exactly that happened.

“It was a great response from the boys. We have a team that works for each other and maybe this will turn their season. They are disappointed because they feel we should have won. Our fans showed they can see what’s happening and we will get there.”

You can see how TEAMtalk rated the United players here.