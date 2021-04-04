Solskjaer names surprise star as biggest improver at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has piled warm praise on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and feels his improvement for Manchester United is evident for all to see.

The 23-year-old right-back has played in all but two of United’s Premier League matches this season. Indeed, he’s very much a first choice under Solskjaer and is starting to look every bit worth the £50m fee they stumped up. While England recognition is yet to arrive, Solskjaer believes the summer 2019 signing from Crystal Palace is making impressive strides.

“I think he’s done remarkably well and his improvement has been there for everyone to see,” the United boss said when asked about their biggest improver this season.

“He’s still defensively as solid, one against one he’s still great. But what I like is that he contributes more and more going forward as well, creating chances, joining in, but it’s still very early in his full-back career.

“I still think we’ll see a lot of improvement from Aaron.

“You do see it in training and on the pitch as well, I think that’s for everyone to see.”

Wan-Bissaka looks a certain starter in Sunday’s clash against Brighton at Old Trafford. However, despite their lowly position, Solskjaer knows the Seagulls will provide stiff opposition.

“Since I came we’ve played them quite a few times and we’ve always had some hard-fought games, difficult games,” Solskjaer said.

“When you prepare for a game against Brighton you can see all our players with bright eyes because they really respect the way they play and the quality that they’ve had against us.

“We know that we have to be on our best to earn the right to play because you have to work really hard to get the ball off them.”

Solskjaer opens up on keeper battle

David De Gea started the Premier League win in East Sussex earlier this season, with Dean Henderson getting the nod for the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at the Amex just days later.

'David de Gea and Dean Henderson to share duties' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to confirm who will start in goal against Brighton but says David de Gea and Dean Henderson will share duties for the rest of the season.

The latter has started United’s last six matches in all competitions after the Spain international returned to his homeland for the birth of his first child, with Solskjaer facing a “difficult decision” as to who to start on Sunday.

“The two keepers will probably be needed in these last nine plus hopefully five more games,” Solskjaer said. “Both know that we value them both really highly.

“It’s a difficult decision to leave one of them out. It’s an easy decision to give them the nod and ‘you’ll play’.

“The difficult one is to leave one of them out but it’s a good decision to make, so you’ll probably see both of them.”

