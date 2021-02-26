Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a reunion with former club Molde in Friday’s Europa League draw.

United put their name in the hat for the last 16 with a 4-0 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

However, the Red Devils practically sealed victory in the first leg, scoring all four goals in Turin.

As such, a 0-0 draw in Thursday’s return tie proved enough for Solskjaer’s men to progress.

Fellow Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham also made it through. Meanwhile, a third all-British tie is on the cards with Rangers.

However, Norwegian Solskjaer wants to face the club he managed before moving to Old Trafford.

“Of course, I would like to meet Molde,” the manager told manutd.com.

“I spoke to [head coach] Erling [Moe] this morning and they had loads of injuries and illness, and the state of the season they are at, that must be the performance of the round to go through against Hoffenheim. Absolutely exceptional.

“I am so proud of Erling and the boys and, if we play them, we know it is going to be difficult.

“Unfortunately, if we draw them, it is not going to be in Norway.”

Molde headed into their second leg with their German opponents having drawn 3-3 in the first leg.

However, a 2-0 win ensured their name will be read out at Friday’s draw.

Solskjaer also used to play for the Norwegian club, scoring 31 goals in 42 league appearances.

Solskjaer raves over Shoretire potential

With Thursday’s second leg against Sociedad more or less a formality, United used the match to hand youngsters more senior experience.

Indeed, Shola Shoretire made history by becoming United’s youngest ever European player at 17 years and 23 days.

Speaking after the game, his manager opened up on the traits fans can expect to see from the teenager as he develops further.

