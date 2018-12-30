Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with the way his side managed the game as they beat Bournemouth 4-1.



Paul Pogba starred with two goals and an assist as the Red Devils recorded three straight wins for the first time this season.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “First half we go out to attack the game, high tempo, high energy, win the ball back. The response to their goal was excellent. We managed the game much better than against Huddersfield.

“You always look for improvements, we need that clean sheet. You can’t switch off in this league for a second. Great touch by [David] Brooks, by the way.

“Overall, a very good performance, the crowd enjoyed it but Newcastle is a big test next.

“Marcus Rashford has been different class since I came. His work rate is unbelievable. He chases, closes down, runs in behind and his skill for Paul’s goal was great. He’s got all the chances in the world and the potential to be a top striker.

“Eric Bailly knows it’s a rash challenge [for his red card] but the boys are excited and want to win the ball back and sometimes you mistime challenges.”

The stand-in United boss added to Match of the Day: “You have to enjoy sitting and watching the boys express themselves. The work rate is second to none and the biggest compliment you can get as a manager is watching them work so hard because that is our foundation. The boys know they are playing at Man United which means they are skillful players and a Man United team should never be outworked.

“Training sessions have been high quality, the tempo and sharpness has been really good but we will get better and we are working towards a clean sheet. Everyone just thinks I am looking for attacking football, but the foundation of any team is how well you defend, if you keep a clean sheet, you have a good chance of winning the game.”