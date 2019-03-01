Solskjaer names the one position where Man Utd are world-beaters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t believe “there’s any manager in the world” with a better “goalkeeping department” than Manchester United.

Solskjaer was asked about the future of David de Gea at his press conference for the weekend clash with Southampton, describing the Spaniard as “the best goalkeeper in the world”.

The 28-year-old has been locked in contract talks with the club for some time, with United already thought to have triggered an automatic one-year option to keep De Gea at the club until 2020 at least.

However, the former Atletico Madrid star’s demands to have parity with top earner Alexis Sanchez are proving problematic.

Solskjaer was quizzed on the situation, but used the chance to just brag about how amazing De Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant are.

“No updates from me,” he said. “The club and David are in dialogue, hopefully they’ll agree. It’s out of my hands but I’m sure we’ll do what we can.

“David’s done fantastic since he came. The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric and the gaffer found him.

“There were probably keepers there better at that time but the belief the manager showed in him with the criticism he got paid dividends.

“He’s been player of the year I don’t know how many years – we’re grateful to have him.

“Then again we’ve got Sergio and Lee, a fantastic goalkeeping department. I don’t think there’s any manager in the world who’ll beat me in that respect.”

Solskjaer was also asked to compare De Gea with former United stoppers Edwin van der Sar and Peter Schmeichel.

He added: “It’s difficult to compare them, but Edwin and Peter were never player of the year.

“David’s won so many points for us over the years and I would say he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. Peter was at the time and Edwin at the time as well.

“I’m delighted with David and his personality is fantastic. Such a humble and confident boy.”