Solskjaer names three things Man Utd must improve to beat Barcelona

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United cannot fail to be emboldened by their dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain as they look to overturn another unlikely deficit, this time against Barcelona.

United were brushed aside 2-0 by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter but bounced back in spectacular fashion with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last month.

They face a similarly uphill task in the return leg of their quarter-final after Barcelona triumphed 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The United manager has admitted he is ready to pin his faith in three stars at the Nou Camp as he seeks the scalp of the LaLiga leaders.

But Solskjaer, while recognising the abilities of a side who have won four European Cups since 2006 and boast an enviable amount of attacking talent, was in a bullish mood ahead of the Nou Camp return following his side’s heroics in the last round.

The United manager said: “Of course that memory from PSG will help the players, as a team we know we can turn things round.

“Barca at the Nou Camp is a different prospect but the memory from that night will live with the players.

“It’s not that long ago and we’re one goal better off.”

Some critics have suggested United will have to take any chance that comes their way and Solskjaer has asked what he has done to ensure his side aren’t wasteful in front of goal.

“Of course that is the hundred million dollar question in football,” Solskjaer added. “We have been practising shooting, for us it is about confidence and about taking them. We carry a goal threat but it is about taking a deep breathe and taking them.”

United utilised a counter-attacking approach during their win in Paris last time and Solskjaer, rather than concede they would do the same again, merely listed a number of ways in which his side absolutely had to improve.

“We didn’t stamp out authority on the game at home, we didn’t keep the ball or create chances as we should have,” a damning Solskjaer admitted.

“Some freak results, when you have 80% percent and they don’t win. We know we need to perform better, and play ourselves. If you give players like [Luis] Suarez and [Lionel] Messi time on the ball you will suffer.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is said to have prioritised four key positions to strengthen in the transfer market this summer.