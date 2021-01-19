Solskjaer names two unexpected traits that Bruno Fernandes excels at

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will again turn to Bruno Fernandes for inspiration after admitting claiming a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage will not be easy.

The Cottagers endured a rough time of it upon their promotion and seemed certainties to go back down.

But they appear to have found their feet at this level, recently holding Tottenham 1-1 and then pushing Chelsea close.

As such, Solskjaer knows United will face a tough evening down on the River Thames.

And despite Fernandes not being at his best last time out at Anfield, he knows he’s someone he won’t afford a rest.

Indeed Solskjaer insists he has no worries about the Portuguese playmaker.

“His form is very good,” the United boss said. “He was just voted Player of the Month (for December). He’s not tired, no, no chance.”

Solskjaer admits to being impressed by the effort Fernandes puts into matches. The United boss also said the Portuguese star’s fitness levels are a very admirable trait too.

“He is one of the players that runs and covers the ground in every single game. He’s very good at recovering and recharging his batteries.

“If he scored his free-kick or if it just had a little air on the ball when Luke (Shaw) put the cross in… He’d have been lauded as the best player in the Premier League again.

“Since he’s come in, he’s been absolutely immense. He’s not tired and if I ask him he’ll say there’s absolutely no chance that he’s tired.”

United looking to equal club record

United are looking to equal their club record of 17 successive unbeaten away games in the Premier League at Fulham.

However, the match at the Cottage is game they approach without yet knowing if their players have tested negative for Covid-19.

“Well, we’ve not got test results from Covid yet and that’s almost 30 hours ago since we did the testing. Hopefully we get them soon,” Solskjaer said.

“Everyone trained this morning more or less. Brandon (Williams) and Phil Jones didn’t train and the rest were on the pitch.”

