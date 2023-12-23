Solskjaer nears return to management that could save former Man Utd man from peril

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly nearing a return to management with Besiktas, where his former defender Eric Bailly is currently banished from the squad.

Solskjaer has been out of management since late 2021, when he was sacked by United. He’d been in the role on a permanent basis for just over two years.

He managed a best finish of second in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, improving on United’s third-placed the season prior under his watch.

But he was sacked with United seventh in the table the following campaign, and they could only recover to sixth after he was dismissed.

After a couple of years out of management, he could be set for a return.

Indeed, according to NTVSpor, Solskjaer has ‘started negotiations’ with Besiktas regarding becoming their new manager, after they sacked Riza Calimbay – their second manager of the season.

It’s said they have offered him a year-and-a-half contract to manage the side.

A subsequent report from the same outlet state Solskjaer has responded to the offer.

Solskjaer asks for more info on Besiktas offer

Indeed, NTVSpor states the manager has asked for more information regarding the job before he gives them an answer.

“I thank Beşiktaş Club for their impressive offer. I have not made my decision yet. First of all, I need to know exactly what is wanted from me,” Solskjaer reportedly said.

“Will a project be presented to me or is a short-term solution sought? I make an evaluation within the scope of a project.

“I need to know the team and the opportunities that will be offered in detail. I will make my decision after clarifying these issues.”

Solskjaer could save Bailly from peril

Solskjaer’s former United defender Bailly is currently at Besiktas.

However, his spell at the club has started on the wrong foot, after he and four others were removed from the first-team squad due to “poor performance and incompatibility”.

A new manager coming in could help him be reinstated to the side after just eight games for them.

It surely gives him a better chance if it’s Solskjaer who takes charge, after the Norwegian managed him at Man Utd.

While he didn’t play a big role working under Solskjaer, he still played for him for one of the biggest clubs on the planet, and he could therefore be looked favourably upon at Besiktas.

READ MORE: Man Utd summer departure offered sensational return to former club amid horror period