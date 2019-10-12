Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could need as many as 10 transfer windows to make Manchester United a Premier League force once again, according to one of the club’s former strikers.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle last weekend kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

But despite Solskjaer’s bizarre optimism, worse could be to come for United with a match against Liverpool next on the horizon. That has, predictably, led to claims that a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals will see the Norwegian sacked, and amid claims the club had already cast their eyes towards the Bundesliga for his replacement.

However, a report on Thursday claimed Solskjaer was in absolutely no danger of the sack at Old Trafford and would be given the funds to bring in as many as four new signings in January – a claim that has since been backed up by former defender Rio Ferdinand.

Now Coventry manager, and former United striker Mark Robins, believes Solskjaer has to be given time to make his mark and, having only made his first signings for the club this summer in the shape of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, may need many more windows yet to reverse their slide.

“I’d love to see Ole get the time to be able to build, because he is not doing it in one window; he’s going to need six, seven, eight, nine… 10 windows,” Robins told talkSPORT.

“You don’t get that time generally. Ultimately what he is doing is trying to implement the processes Sir Alex had in place prior to his retirement.

“I think that is a huge ask. Remember Sir Alex went years prior to winning his first trophy and that will be very, very difficult to replicate because of the modern-day pressures.

“Having said that, if things are moving in the right direction then he will get some time. I also think Ole is a character that’s not putting himself front and centre; he’s putting his club front and centre.

“So he will be part of a process moving forward to make United successful again, and I don’t think he makes any qualms about that. I think that is something to be applauded and respected.”

United, meanwhile, are reported to be planning an opening £34.89m for a struggling Milan star when the window opens in January.