Solskjaer in no mood to talk as he bluntly shuts down De Gea probe

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to open up after being questioned on David de Gea’s recent troubles in goal.

De Gea’s form has been called into question ever since he signed a new long-term contract in September.

However, he was thrust into the spotlight again on Sunday, after his error played a part in United’s exit from the FA Cup. The Spaniard failed to keep out Mason Mount’s low shot from the edge of the area.

Asked how the goalkeeper will cope with his latest setback, Solskjaer was in no mood to give a detailed answer during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“This is not going to become a David De Gea press conference,” the manager said. “We’re just going to stick together. We’ve got two games & we’re going to focus on that.

“David’s mentally strong enough to know that his job is to perform in training the next day & be ready for games.”

Pressed on a future decision about his role between the sticks, Solskjaer added: “That’s your job to talk and write about. My job is to prepare the team for West Ham.

“We are just focusing on that one. We’re not going to talk about individuals because no one here will fear we put more pressure on them.”

United face the Hammers on Wednesday having lost the reverse fixture in September. Indeed, West Ham are looking to complete a league double over the Red Devils for the first time since the 2006/07 season.

United, meanwhile, need a point to go into fourth ahead of Leicester, prior to Sunday’s crucial showdown with the Foxes.

Solskjaer’s side, though, head into their midweek meeting having seen their 19-match unbeaten run ended.

SOLSKJAER FOCUSED ON FINISHING UNBEATEN

“Defeat isn’t the end of the world. It was the end of the FA Cup dream,” he added. “We have had so many set-backs as a club at Man United. We have lost big games before and turned it round. That’s what we’ll do now.

“You want to be part of the biggest tournaments, playing the best teams. That is an attraction in itself,” Solskjaer said of his side’s push for Champions League football.

“Then again Man United is attractive enough. Everyone can see now we are on a road to something better. It’s in our own hands.

“If we can get through unbeaten that’s the Champions League next year. All eyes are on West Ham, we know their threats and we’ve just got to focus on that one.”

Solskjaer added that Eric Bailly is “shaken up” after leaving the field on Sunday with a head injury, but could not make clear whether the Ivory Coast international will be fit for Wednesday.

Luke Shaw could be available, though, after rolling his ankle in last Monday’s draw with Southampton.