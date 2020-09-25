Solskjaer offers no remorse, pointing finger at exit-linked Man Utd stars

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is not in his job description to keep Manchester United’s fringe – and exit-linked – stars in check.

United have several players who reports suggest could leave before the October 5 transfer deadline. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is a target for Everton, is among them.

Also under the spotlight are defenders Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling. Andreas Pereira, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order in midfield after the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

Speaking in his latest press conference, however, Solskjaer insisted it is up to those players to seek game time.

“It’s not my job to keep them happy, it’s my job to pick players for the club to get results,” the manager told reporters.

“It’s their job to be fit and to work hard and to perform when called upon.”

Smalling is a target for Roma, who want a permanent deal. However United and Roma remain poles apart on their valuation of the 30-year-old centre-back.

Solskjaer offers Smalling update

“Different things need to happen there, let’s wait and see if there is that change,” Solskjaer said when asked about Smalling’s future. “Let’s see what happens if and when the transfer window closes what happens to Chris.”

Instead, the Norwegian was keen to focus on Saturday’s match, with United needing three points to get last week’s disappointment out of the system.

The game at the AMEX Stadium will be the first of a double-header against Brighton, with United due back on the south coast in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

“We’re a week further down the line and we need to be because last week was a disappointing one,” he said.

“We have to take one game at a time, the Premier League is first and all our focus is on that because it was a bad start last week. We need to kick on and play a better game.”

United beat Brighton 3-0 in June’s Premier League meeting between the sides.

