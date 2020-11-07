Solskjaer not convinced by Fernandes, as he pinpoints glaring ‘frustration’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Bruno Fernandes has far more to offer, especially with his positioning in games.

Fernandes’ brace inspired United to a crucial 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday. Indeed, he also laid on a late, unselfish assist for Edinson Cavani’s first Red Devils goal.

That took his tally to 31 goal involvements in 33 games since moving to Old Trafford in January, with pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand applauding the 26-year-old’s efforts.

However, despite Fernandes’ continuing leadership, Solskjaer insists that the Portuguese can bring more to the team.

“Great performance, leading the boys,” the manager told MUTV (via the MEN) of the midfielder’s performance.

“With his desire and determination he is everywhere on the pitch, sometimes that frustrates me. Because sometimes there are passes being played to where he should have been and he is not there.

“But when you’ve got someone who drives them on like this of course you are very happy.”

There was initial doubt as to who scored United‘s second, with Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both involved.

Striker Rashford attempted to glance the midfielder’s cross past Jordan Pickford. However, after failing to make contact, the ball clipped the post and deflected in.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Fernandes outlined how his first priority is helping his team to three points.

Three points the most important

“I don’t care – if Marcus touched it a little bit, it’s no problem for me,” he said.

“As a number 10 the most important thing for me is serving my team-mates, as I did at the end for Edi, when I had a chance maybe to shoot and look for the hat-trick.

“We know inside the dressing room what we have to do – and the players we have. Everyone needs to be a leader – a mood leader. Don’t talk too much but do the right things, others need to speak a bit more, to feel more a part of the game.

“But taking the three points is for everyone, not just for one player.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, refused to talk about his side’s performance. Instead, he waged war on the footballing authorities for his team’s demanding schedule.

