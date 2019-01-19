Solskjaer offers emotional reflection on Man Utd return after seventh straight win

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the last month has been like ‘coming home’ after a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Solskjaer’s record-breaking start to life in the Manchester United dugout continued as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford struck against the Seagulls to secure a seventh straight win in all competitions.

On a day when Old Trafford stood to remember Sir Matt Busby ahead of the 25th anniversary of his death on Sunday, the caretaker manager broke another of the Scot’s long-standing United records.

In the process of claiming a seventh successive victory in the hotseat, Solskjaer became the first Red Devils boss to win their first six league games, with Pogba’s penalty and a Rashford stunner helping see off Chris Hughton’s Brighton 2-1.

“Sometimes you make it hard work. I thought we played some great stuff at times. At the start of the second half we could have finished the game with great chances. But in any game of football you are never sure until it’s over. Last 20 minutes we were in trouble,” Solskjaer told BBC Sports.

“They do dig deep. The boys showed against Tottenham and today that we don’t give up and there’s a great team spirit.

“You can’t always play fantasy football. At times we did and it’s a great three points.

“What a finish from Marcus Rashford. The way he finished it off. It is great working with him. That was his 150th game, I think he has scored more than a couple of the legends we have so he has a great future ahead of him.

“What I like the most is to get into their heads and find out what they are thinking. He is so calm and assured when he is finishing. That was the first thing I said to him when I met him. He had missed some chances and I said ‘no problem, you’ll be alright, just settle down a little bit’.

“Today we were tested. I didn’t think we played the game out as we should have. That’s perhaps the next challenge for the boys.

“The last month has been fantastic. It’s one of those things. It is real now. To be fair, it does feel like coming home. I do feel at home and I really enjoy it.”