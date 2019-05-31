Solskjaer on collision course with Woodward over £25m Man Utd target

The Manchester United board have made a decision on a summer move for Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, according to reports.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with moves for a number of centre-backs, including the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Rumours of interest in Alderweireld refuse to go away though, despite the fact that the Belgian agreed on a one-year-extension at the end of last season.

As part of that, a clause was activated allowing clubs to sign the former Southampton defender for a cut-price £25m fee this summer, and we exclusively revealed last month that Manchester City have joined United in tracking the centre-back.

According to a report from The Sun, Solskjaer is surprisingly happy with his current group of defenders and is planning to pair Victor Lindelof with either Eric Bailly or Chris Smalling next season.

The Norwegian instead has ideas on using his somewhat limited budget to buy midfielders and attacking players to boost their threat up the other end of the pitch.

United’s board however do not see eye-to-eye with him on that decision, and believe that a £25m fee for a centre-half of his quality represents a wise investment.

As a result, they may go against Solskjaer’s wishes and push forward with a move anyway, with The Sun adding that the release clause is only valid for a two week window.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!