Solskjaer on Man Utd inability to land big stars; coy on Pogba future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Man Utd are still capable of signing the highest calibre of players despite recent transfer windows, but gave a curious answer when asked if Pogba would return to the starting eleven when fit.

Man Utd have received criticism for missing out on a number of high profile targets in recent windows, with a combination of no Champions League football and a loss of lustre of joining the Red Devils blamed.

Ed Woodward and Solskjaer have shifted their transfer policy to target younger, British players, with Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire all impressing so far.

Many within the media have called for Solskjaer to add an element of experience to the team to nurture along the blossoming core of the squad, however, with outspoken pundit Gary Neville the most vocal.

During his latest press conference, Solskjaer spoke about the club’s ability to still be an attractive propostion to superstar players.

“Agents might not to but players will do,” said the Norwegian.

“I don’t speak to too many agents. United are the biggest and best in the world and I’m sure there’s so many players in the world who want to be part of the rebuild.

“Our players and fans enjoy our football and opposition players will like to be part of it as well.”

One key fixture in the United squad that has been absent for the majority of the season is 26-year-old Paul Pogba.

The dynamic midfielder has been the subject of repeated speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, but for now, Solskjaer’s attention was fixed solely on his return from injury.

Regarding a potential imminent return, Solskjaer said: “No, it’s too early.”

When asked whether the France international is still on course for a 2019 return, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, hope so.

“[We’re] working hard to get fit and hopefully we can get him back on the pitch.”

Man Utd have enjoyed a purple patch of late, with victories over Tottenham and Manchester City propelling the Red Devils up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Many expect Pogba will come straight back into the starting eleven, but the Norwegian wasn’t ready to make that kind of commitment.

“Let’s get him fit and back in form. He will play loads of games. He’s one of the best players in the world and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Ahead of their upcoming Europa League clash with dutch side AZ Alkmaar which will determine group winners, Solskjaer gave an update on a host of his stars.

Nemanja Matic

“Yes, he’s fit and due to be involved.”

Diogo Dalot

“One day training so too soon for him.”

Phil Jones

“Phil is training and training hard and I’m sure he’ll come back. It was a tactical thing I had to change at Sheff United. He’s fine.”

