Solskjaer orders raid for Barcelona star who has rejected Man Utd before

Manchester United are keen to sign Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Pjanic was one of the best midfielders in Serie A during his time with Roma and Juventus. He left the latter in the summer as part of a swap deal with Barcelona involving Arthur. However, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has struggled with the transition to La Liga.

So far, he has made just six starts in the Spanish top flight. A further 11 appearances have come off the bench but he has only completed 90 minutes once.

The 31-year-old remains under contract at Camp Nou until 2024. However, at this rate, it seems unlikely he will fulfil that.

His quality as a player is not in doubt, though, and that’s why Man Utd may want to take advantage.

According to Fichajes.net, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the club to pursue Pjanic this summer. He is seen as someone who could offer more reliability in midfield than Fred, who has been a regular starter this season.

United were mentioned as a contender for Pjanic’s signature before he joined Barcelona. Now, that interest could be revived.

With the future of Paul Pogba unclear, the Red Devils could need a replacement. The Frenchman has just over a year left on his contract and his agent Mino Raiola has cast doubt on the chances of him staying.

If Pogba does leave, Pjanic could be an ideal solution. He is regarded as a player who could provide better balance alongside Scott McTominay in the Man Utd engine room.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The Spanish website expects Barcelona to sell Pjanic this summer, so there could be an opportunity for United. It is not yet clear how much they might ask for as a transfer fee.

Pjanic has never played in the Premier League before but has been regularly linked with a move to England. Now, the conditions could finally be in place.

However, if United manage to tie Pogba down to a longer contract, it may bring an end to their pursuit of Pjanic.

Ferguson praises McTominay

As stated, the one midfielder United are looking to build around is McTominay.

The midfielder has emerged from the academy ranks to go on to make more than 100 senior appearances. And he has impressed legendary ex-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

“McTominay is now emerging as one of Man United’s big players,” the 79-year-old told the Scottish FA.

“When you watch Man Utd pick a team for a big game, McTominay is in it.

“Good character, great trainer, I know a little bit about the boy.”

READ MORE: Ferguson lauds his Man Utd signing ’emerging’ as huge Solskjaer player