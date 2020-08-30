Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly personally intervened on a transfer deal for Donny van de Beek.

The Ajax star is one of the top names on United’s wishlist, despite Tottenham, Real Madrid and Barcelona also being linked with a £49million move.

The Red Devils want to bring in another creative midfielder this summer to provide competition for Bruno Fernandes.

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are both expected to move on, with the pair struggling for game time last season.

United have been strongly linked with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. However, it would appear that Van de Beek is now very much in their sights.

Indeed, reports have suggested the club are ‘close’ to signing the 23-year-old, who scored eight goals and notched five assists in the Eredivisie last term as Ajax won the title in Holland again.

And the Daily Star, as cited by the Express, say Solskjaer has personally intervened to hurry the club up over a deal.

While United want to sign Van de Beek, it’s claimed the player’s preference would be a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos agreed a deal to sign the Holland star last summer. However, Covid-19 has hit them hard and funds are currently an issue.

The report adds that while Van de Beek is ‘infatuated’ with playing for Zinedine Zidane, a deal looks unlikely.

Door ajar for United as Real struggle for funds

That has left the door open to United, who have not made a single first-team signing so far this summer.

They have so far put all their eggs in the Jadon Sancho market. But with that deal not happening any time soon, Solskjaer now wants other additions to his squad.

The Red Devils chief also wants a new centre-back, with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo set to leave.

However, he will have to sell first amid sustained interest in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan star Alessio Romagnoli.

