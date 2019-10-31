Solskjaer picks out ‘outstanding’ Man Utd starlet for special praise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out a Manchester United starlet for special praise, along with Marcus Rashford, after reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Rashford crashed in an unstoppable drive from 30 yards to secure a 2-1 win at Chelsea and a place in the last eight, where they will take on Colchester.

Chelsea had hauled themselves level through Michy Batshuayi after Rashford opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

But the England international’s stunning free-kick ended Chelsea’s seven-match winning streak and made it three wins on the bounce for United.

“We’ve travelled a lot in the last week,” Solskjaer said on Sky Sports. “We’ve got a good team spirit and camaraderie. It shows the character of the team.

“We get the games where we want them. We’ve been leading 1-0 in many games and not kicked on. Today we were excellent, with fast flowing football. That’s Manchester United. We’re trying to get back to that.

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times.

“When you give young lads the experience, like Brandon Williams got tonight – and the kid was outstanding – it’s only going to help them.

“We know we’re not the finished product, we’re a work in progress and keep trying to improve.”

