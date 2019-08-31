Solskjaer picks out the one shining light in disappointing Man Utd draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had special praise for one Manchester United star following the disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Jannik Vestergaard’s towering header gave the 10-men a point after James looked to have put the Red Devils on course for victory at St Mary’s.

James scored his third Premier League goal in four appearances with a fierce, rising right-foot drive after only 10 minutes.

Saints, however, gained momentum in the second half as a disappointing United grew increasingly sloppy, and Vestergaard capped a decent spell of pressure with the equaliser just before the hour.

The home side saw Kevin Danso pick up a second yellow card in the 73rd minute but United were unable to take advantage and grab all three points.

After the game, Solskjaer said: “We need some scrappy goals as well. We should have won today, we had the game where we wanted it, we were careless in our finishing and our last pass.

“We built pressure, we got round them, created good openings but the clinical edge wasn’t there. We should have won, again.

“Daniel James is fantastic, he has a great attitude, he wants to learn, he is hungry. He is at the start of his career but with his habits he will have a good one. We want to help him become the finished article.”

