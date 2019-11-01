Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pinpointed the exact moment that Manchester United appear to have turned their season around after a tough start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four games, winning their last three, and knocked Chelsea out of the EFL Cup thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace on Wednesday night.

And speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash at Bournemouth, Solskjaer admitted that the recent international break was perfect timing for his struggling side.

He said: “The international break came at a great time for us, we prepared for Liverpool game and when you get a decent performance and result against the league leaders it gives you a bit more energy. And from then on the boys were happy with the work we did, maybe the change of system helped and the coaches have done a great job.

“Every game is a new opportunity to show what you can do, and that’s part of being here, I didn’t play every game, every game I played was a chance to show the manager I should play the next one and hopefully these boys feel like that because we are getting players back.

“It’s hard to evaluate after just 10 games and cup games, but some fine margins.

“We’ve played really well at times, developed a team spirit, an identity, more intensity and aggression in the team and suffered a bit from injuries.”

As for Rashford’s recent upturn in form, Solskjaer added: “Since Anthony’s come back Marcus has blossomed, he’s probably happier facing goal, being direct driving at people, taking players on rather than target man with back to goal.

“But, Marcus wants to master all the skills, only just turned 22, maybe as a two with Anthony maybe as a three like we did against Norwich or wide like we did against Chelsea, different ways of playing with Marcus and it was important for him, and for me, that he stepped up for that penalty against Chelsea.”

Read more: United look set to be without their two first-choice centre-halves for Saturday lunchtime’s trip to face Bournemouth, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.