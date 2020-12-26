Solskjaer pinpoints key reason why Man Utd were held; praise for one star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinpointed the key reason why Manchester United were unable to come away with all three points after a 2-2 draw at Leicester on Boxing Day.

Jamie Vardy struck late on as the home side twice came from behind to deny United a record-equalling 11th consecutive away win in the Premier League.

The Foxes forward had had a quiet afternoon but he was on hand to turn the ball past the visitors’ keeper David de Gea from close range in the 85th minute.

Bruno Fernandes had given United the lead with just over 10 minutes left when he latched on to substitute Edinson Cavani’s through ball and finished past Kasper Schmeichel.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring when he got on the end of Fernandes’ pass to slide in his 50th top-flight goal, before Harvey Barnes hit a fine first-half equaliser.

The result at the KP Stadium ended United’s 10-match winning league run on the road – one short of the record set by Chelsea in 2008.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Solskjaer said: “Disappointed we didn’t win today because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off but they’re a dangerous side, the goal from Jamie Vardy just shows his quality.

Rashford showed strong resolve

“It was a good goal from Marcus Rashford as well and I’m glad he scored. He knows the first chance was a glorious one [missed chance in the first half]. Missing that is just one of those things.

“Both goals should’ve been closed down quicker – the first one definitely and the second one we should manage to stop the cross. You always look at goals conceded, what we should’ve or could’ve done better.

“Of course we’ve got a game in three days – we have an extra recovery day which we will use wisely. One point is not the worst result but we’re disappointed to not get the three points against a tough side.”

READ MORE: Lampard demands Chelsea board make £65m Man Utd attacking target priority signing