Solskjaer pinpoints why Fred failed in first season at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Fred to have a much better second season with Manchester United.

Fred was dubbed a flop after only managing one goal in 25 appearances for United last season, having joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for more than £50m.

The Brazilian midfielder has already been linked with a loan move away, but Solskjaer appears to have put his faith in the 26-year-old.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash with Wolves on Monday, the United manager highlighted the reasons for Fred’s struggles last season.

“Your team will always play better if settled and [you] have a good foundation and [are] not conceding goals,” he said. “And good teams I played in, we always had a strong base, a keeper, settled backline and we hope to provide that for our attackers and midfielders. And we believe Fred is going to have a big season as well.”

The comments came after Solskjaer gave another vote of confidence to fellow flop Alexis Sanchez, playing down rumours that the Chilean forward could leave. Read the full story here.

