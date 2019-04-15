Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows Manchester United will have to be at their best if they are to complete another miraculous away day success in the Champions League on Tuesday.

United were brushed aside 2-0 by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter but bounced back in spectacular fashion with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last month.

They face a similarly uphill task in the return leg of their quarter-final after Barcelona triumphed 1-0 at Old Trafford.

And looking ahead to the quarter-final second leg, Solskjaer indicated that a reliance on set-pieces and playing on the counter-attack could be key to United’s hopes.

No, of course we have to use set-pieces,” he told a media conference to preview the match. “We have to use to be better than what we did last week. We put many, many crosses in but Gerard [Pique] and [Clement] Lenglet defended really well.

“That might not be the case, sometimes it is counter-attack sometime it is quick play. We have top be the best we can be. We are playing against a fantastic team and we have to be realistic enough.”

One man who has been included in the 22-man travelling party is Alexis Sanchez; the Chilean is among their options again having recovered from a knee injury.

And Solskjaer has indicated he is ready to hand him his chance.

“When he is on the pitch he wants to prove a point for us as well,” Solskjaer added.

“Let’s hope he can end the season great for us. We are playing games that United are used to. We are still challenging for a semi-final. Let’s hope Alexis when he is on the pitch he can be happy with his performance.”

The confidence in the player seems in stark contrast to the bizarre tomato ketchup analogy Solskjaer made of Sanchez earlier this year.

The United manager also admits that Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial’s ability on the counter-attack will also be utilised and he hopes the duo also take their opportunity to shine.

“[They are both] Very important. We need to score goals, if it is any of them we need big performances. We need them, we have to defend well but we need that little bit of extra to score.

“Whoever starts tomorrow we need and need to see some good play. We weren’t good enough against them at home.”

