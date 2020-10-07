Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes new teenage winger Facundo Pellistri can have an impact sooner rather than later after his move to Manchester United.

The 18-year-old arrived from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in a £9m deal. That made him one of four deadline day signings alongside Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo.

United boss Solskjaer has described Pellistri as “a real talent for the long term”. But that doesn’t mean he sees him as one for the future with only limited chances now.

With United failing to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, there could be early opportunities for Pellistri. He’s a right winger and that’s the slot Sancho would have filled.

After showing immense promise during 37 appearances for Penarol, Solskjaer may give the Uruguayan game time ahead of schedule.

Pellistri, meanwhile, is thrilled to be at Old Trafford.

He said: “To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me.

“To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development. I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day.

“Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England.”

United had tracked Pellistri for some time. And Solskjaer also received updates from former Old Trafford striker Diego Forlan, Pellistri’s ex-manager at Penarol.

Cavani to take fellow Uruguayan under his wing

Pellistri’s passage to the United first team could be aided by the arrival of his Uruguayan compatriot Cavani.

Cavani has moved to Old Trafford on a two-year deal.

And the vastly-experienced 33-year-old will be able to help Pellistri settle in to life in a new country.

Cavani played for three seasons in Italy, scoring 78 goals in 104 league appearances for Napoli. And he continued his goalscoring exploits during seven seasons with PSG.

The striker was quick to congratulate his countryman on his dream move.

“Congratulations Facu,”Cavani said on Instagram.

“Safe travels and we’ll be waiting here to accompany you.”

Pellistri replied: “Thank you very much Edi!

“You are a crack [great player]. Let’s go!”