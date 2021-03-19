Solskjaer has Pogba doubt for Man Utd ahead of Leicester showdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure if Paul Pogba will be able to start for Manchester United at the weekend, but was pleased with his goalscoring return to action against AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.

Pogba impressed off the bench in Italy but left Solskjaer saying he “looked like he’d been out for six weeks”.

The Norwegian knows “he’ll get better and better” but said “we’ll have to see how much Paul can play” against Leicester at the King Power Stadium in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

“I don’t think he can last 90 minutes,” Solskjaer said. “I’m not sure if he can start, but you can see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub.

“If he feels OK, maybe we can start him as well.

“We have to see who the runners and riders are after tonight of course because it’s been a long travel. We’ll be late back.

“We’ll see. I hope he’s ready to start.”

As for Pogba’s contract, which expires in 2022, Solskjaer shifted the focus elsewhere.

“I think everyone in the team and Paul included, we’re just focused on doing as well as we can this season,” Solskjaer said.

“I don’t think any energy would be used on the speculation. Of course we’ve got discussions and talks.

“When you see Paul playing like tonight, when you see him come back training, that shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer fears Marcus Rashford will miss the match at Leicester and is also sweating on the fitness of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Rashford complained of what Solskjaer called a “little twinge that we couldn’t take a risk with” before being taken off at half-time against Milan.

The 23-year-old missed the 1-1 first-leg draw with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Cavani has been absent for a fortnight with an issue that flared up in training just before the side flew to Italy on Wednesday.

“With Marcus I don’t really know,” Solskjaer said. “I can’t say. (It is) most unlikely that he’ll be fit, but I hope so. We haven’t really got to the bottom of it.

“But with Edinson, he’s worked really hard and he’s joined in training sessions.

“Towards the end of the session he really needs to top it up and feel 100 per cent ready for the game and he hasn’t really got there yet.

“It’s down to him. He wants to be 100 per cent when he joins in. He doesn’t want to feel (like he’s) come in and look off the pace.

“Hopefully he can be ready for Sunday. But I’m not sure either because after the training yesterday he felt something that he couldn’t travel with us.”

Solskjaer not concerned about Martial

Martial was forced off at half-time of the last-16 first leg against Milan and is also a doubt for Sunday, despite being called up by the France squad on Thursday.

“Not concerned at all,” Solskjaer said about his international call-up. “I just want Anthony fit and the same with Paul.

“We just want them to go and play because they’ve missed too many games.

“This was a hip injury he got against AC Milan a week ago, Anthony. We hoped he’d be ready for West Ham then he couldn’t make that one.

“Then he was close to get fit for this one, he couldn’t make it. Hopefully he’ll make Sunday.

“I’m not sure because it’s not reacted how we hoped. But he’s working really hard to get the treatment in the pool and all the bike work and everything to get ready and that’s the pleasing thing that he’s desperate to come back.

“I think it’ll just benefit him if he’s fit enough to go with France and play.”

