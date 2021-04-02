Solskjaer names ‘massive’ player ready to bring ‘spark’ back to Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels hopeful that Paul Pogba’s return from injury can help his team rediscover their “spark”.

This season, Pogba has largely bucked the trend of his previous campaigns at Old Trafford by becoming a crucial player. The Frenchman enjoyed arguably his best form in a Red Devils shirt before a recent injury. Indeed, he won his team six Premier League points with goals against Fulham and Burnley, respectively.

What’s more, he announced his return from a thigh injury with the winner over AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 second leg.

As such, he has used the recent international break to regain further fitness.

Therefore, his manager says that he has come back from country duty full of motivation to end the season on a high.

“It’ll be a massive boost and he’s come back bright and he’s ready to go,” Solskjaer told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News).

“We know how important he will be for us and how important he has been.

“To have players of his quality out for longer periods, that just shows the quality of the others as well.

Scott McTominay: I'm desperate to win a trophy Scott McTominay insists he is 'desperate' to win a trophy with Manchester United, and says his long-term aim with Scotland is to reach the World Cup.

“But towards the end of the season now, having Paul back fit and getting our forwards back firing again, hopefully we can get that spark and score more goals again.”

United headed into the international break after exiting the FA Cup in a 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Leicester.

Marcus Rashford missed that game through injury and also missed out on taking part with England.

Furthermore, fellow strikers Anthony Martial (knee) and Mason Greenwood have picked up issues.

Solskjaer provides Man Utd injury update

Asked for updates on the trio, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know about Anthony, he didn’t join in the training this morning [Friday].

“But Marcus and Mason, they trained for the first time this morning and hopefully they can get through that today with no reaction for tomorrow.

“If they complete the session tomorrow, they might be available for selection.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Brighton at Old Trafford.

“Since I came we have played them quite a few times. Hard fought games, difficult games,” he added.

“When you prepare vs Brighton you can see all our players with bright eyes. We really respect them.”