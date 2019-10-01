Solskjaer points finger at officials over VAR awarded Arsenal equaliser

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer queried the intervention of the linesman after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was retrospectively awarded a goal by VAR in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Aubameyang was flagged for offside by assistant referee Scott Ledger as he cut in from the right before lifting over David De Gea but technology correctly ruled the Arsenal forward was being played onside by Harry Maguire.

While Solskjaer had no qualms with the decision being overturned, with the goal cancelling out Scott McTominay’s opener, he feels Ashley Young and perhaps even De Gea may have been swayed by the linesman’s flag being raised.

The Norwegian said: “Ashley certainly holds his hand up because he can look straight at the linesman. Maybe he hesitates a little bit.

“He could have probably got a block in and that probably would have helped David but that’s no consolation for us now because it’s a perfectly good goal for them.

“(The linesman) probably should have kept the flag down. He made an impact on the situation by raising the flag. But I’m for the right decisions and they definitely deserved their goal.”

Solskjaer was further aggrieved that United were not awarded a penalty shortly before Aubameyang’s leveller when a loose ball seemed to strike Sead Kolasinac’s left arm, which was not deemed deliberate.

He added: “Loads of the penalty decisions now the refs, if you don’t (give) it, you can’t go back and have it. But it’s a work in progress.”

