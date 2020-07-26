Solskjaer points to two attributes behind Man Utd resurgence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinpointed a pair of attributes instrumental i their charge into the top four, and described what aspect of the club is now much better than in recent history.

The Red Devils surged in the second half of the season, storming up the table to secure a third place finish.

A finish inside the top three seemed a distant fantasy prior to Christmas, but the Norwegian head honcho was able to mastermind a series of fearsome attacking displays that propelled them up the ladder.

Their final day 2-0 victory over Leicester cemented their place in next season’s Champions League, and Solskjaer was understandably ecstatic.

“I’m delighted,” he told BBC Sport. “We’ve achieved a Champions League spot, we’ve come from way, way behind teams and gone past them.”

Picking out two key attributes key in their revival, Solskjaer said: “We’ve shown that we’ve got the consistency and the right mentality.

“We’re building a group and a performance culture here that we can be proud of.

“I told the boys that no matter what happened today, we’ve won. The players have shown their qualities as a group.

“They’ve taken on board what we want and they’re looking more and more like a Manchester United team on the pitch.”

Whether referencing the club under previous managers or at the beginning of the season while struggling, Solskjaer picked out the environment of the club as something that has come on leaps and bounds lately.

“The environment there is so much better than it was before,” he concluded.