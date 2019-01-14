Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he does not think Manchester United will re-sign Giuseppe Rossi, even if the former striker caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson in training.

Rossi remains a free agent after leaving Italian outfit Genoa last summer and is back training with United, having played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2007.

However, the Daily Express quoted Solskjaer, a former teammate of Rossi’s, as saying after United’s impressive win against Tottenham on Sunday: “We’re not gonna sign Giuseppe, I think, no.

“But he’s trained well with us, he looks sharp. He’s looking for a job, looking for a club. So Giuseppe is probably gonna [sic] stay another week with us, unless someone takes him.

“He scored a fantastic goal [on Saturday] in training. Gaffer [Ferguson] turns round and says: ‘What about that, son?’

“So it’s a bit to help him to get fit before his next move. So if there’s any takers, you should be quick.”

The former Italy international, who will be 32 in February, also replied to rumours of him becoming a coach at Old Trafford.