Solskjaer praises Henderson for vital save; gives update on transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised deputy goalkeeper Dean Henderson for making a crucial save in Manchester United’s win over Luton Town in the League Cup.

The Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners at Kenilworth Road thanks to a Juan Mata penalty and two late goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

However, the game could have gone in a very different direction had Henderson not pulled of a huge save with just ten minutes remaining.

With the score still at 1-0, Luton’s Tom Lockyer’s header was squeezing inside the near post after he jumped highest from a corner. But Henderson reacted well to claw the ball away and keep his side in the lead.

And Solskjaer says the ability to pull off such a save after having so little is a sign that Henderson has it in him to be a Manchester United goalkeeper.

“That’s probably the job our ‘keeper sometimes has to do,” he told Sky Sports.

“You have to stay concentrated and make saves when needed. David [de Gea] has done that for years and years and Dean did that today.”

It was quite a moment for Henderson who was making his senior debut for United. He previously impressed while on loan with Sheffield United last term.

He has since committed his long-term future to the Old Trafford club by signing a new contract.

Solskjaer tight-lipped over transfers

The Norewgian manager was also asked about any potential additions to his squad in the remainder of the transfer window.

Donny van de Beek is currently their only addition, but they continue to be linked with further business.

Porto defender Alex Telles is one of those said to be of interest. They are also still hopeful of a deal for Jadon Sancho., according to reports.

However, Solskjaer gave little away when asked for an update, insisting he is pressing ahead with the players he has available to him at the moment.

“We’re working with the ones we have now, and then let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We’ll give you updates when something happens and if something happens.”

