Solskjaer praises key element of Man Utd new boy James’ playing style
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the physical side of Daniel James’ game, after the Manchester United new boy was on the receiving end of some tough challenges in recent friendlies.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to apologise for the nature of his side’s challenges in their meeting with the Red Devils recently, but United counterpart Solskjaer admitted he enjoyed the physical nature of the match – and was impressed by how James reacted to it.
“Dan is so quick and it’s not easy to time tackles against him,” Solskjaer explained.
“I can understand why players mistime tackles against him. He’s a brave little boy and he jumps, he’s taken a few knocks over the tour but as an old man I like to see tackles.
“There’s no rolling about, or diving or feigning. If he stays down he’s injured but he gets up when he’s just hurt.”
James himself appears to have bought into Solskjaer’s mindset, echoing the thoughts of his coach while praising the performances of his new teammates so far.
“We’ve been showing what we’ve been doing in training,” James said. “That high press and trying to win the ball back.
“We’ve had chances and goals from it [against Spurs], when we’ve won the ball high up and we’ve gone on the counter which is something the gaffer has brought it. That’s his philosophy.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised [by how I have done] because the manager brought me in for a reason.
“Obviously my aim is to play but I don’t expect to play. We’ve got amazing forward players here and even the youngsters coming through have done really well. Mason [Greenwood] has scored two, Chongy [Tahith Chong] has done really well and Angel [Gomes] scored [against Spurs].
“It’s always going to be tough but it’s a long season. If it’s not there at the start I’ve just got to keep biding my time and try and get in that team.
“Obviously I hope that I start on the first day but it’s not always the case. I’ve started a few but we’ve shared the minutes.
“I think all the positions are still up for grabs. Everyone is playing well and hopefully it will be difficult for him to pick the team.”
