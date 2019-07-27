Solskjaer praises key element of Man Utd new boy James’ playing style

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the physical side of Daniel James’ game, after the Manchester United new boy was on the receiving end of some tough challenges in recent friendlies.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to apologise for the nature of his side’s challenges in their meeting with the Red Devils recently, but United counterpart Solskjaer admitted he enjoyed the physical nature of the match – and was impressed by how James reacted to it.

“Dan is so quick and it’s not easy to time tackles against him,” Solskjaer explained.