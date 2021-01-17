Solskjaer praises Liverpool duo in ‘missed opportunity’ for Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised two Liverpool stars after feeling Manchester United ‘missed an opportunity’ to stretch their lead at the top of the table after a goalless draw at the champions on Sunday.

United were thwarted by the second-half heroics of keeper Alisson in what was a largely disappointing clash at Anfield.

The Brazilian stuck out his foot to block Bruno Fernandes’ strike and then stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot.

The match failed to live up to the hype – it was high on intensity. However, both attacks found it difficult to penetrate solid defences.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both had efforts blocked, while Thiago saw fine strike clawed away by David de Gea.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Solsjaer said: “It’s only a good result if we win the next game.

“It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side. I’m disappointed but still a point is OK if you win the next one.

“We were stronger towards the end. We didn’t start at all in the first half. There wasn’t any composure and we did not try to impose ourselves.

“The team is working hard for each other.

Liverpool centre-backs showed their quality

While Solksjaer admitted he was not unhappy with the result, he was quick to praise makeshift Liverpool centre-backs Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for keeping his front players quiet for the majority of the match.

He added: “We have improved and progressed. It’s not just the result we’re disappointed with, it’s some of the performance. I know these boys can play better.

“Fair play to them – with two central midfielders at the back and to defend as well as they did shows their quality.”