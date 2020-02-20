Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial is “confident” in front of goal again after the strikers equaliser earned Manchester United a draw against Club Brugge.

The Frenchman’s 36th minute strike drew the Red Devils level at the Jan Breydel Stadium after Emmanuel Dennis had put the Belgian side in front.

It was Martial’s second goal in just four days having also struck against Chelsea in United’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday, and his 13th of the season in all competitions.

That comes after the 24-year-old had struggled to find the net earlier in the campaign, and speaking to MUTV after the round of 32 Europa League clash, Solskjaer says the forward has refound his mojo when it comes to scoring goals.

“Antho, a very, very good goal, individual goal, worked hard to win the ball off him and composed to put it in”, the Norwegian manager said

“He’s confident in front of goal now. It was a frustrating day until that moment for Anthony.

He didn’t get a lot of service, they defended well, man marking, following men, there was not a lot of space, and the ball was so lively on that pitch”.

Solskjaer was also keen to mention that the state of the pitch made it hard for his team on the night, with torrential rain making it awkward for either side to keep control of the play.

He added: “It was difficult conditions out there. It was almost like astroturf. It was bouncing, the ball is very, very quick and lively, so anything could happen and we got the away goal.

So we’ll take that result, go back home and prepare for next week.”

The result puts the Premier League club in a strong position to progress from the tie, with the second leg to be played next week.