Solskjaer unsure about Liverpool test, but hits Klopp with bullish message

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that he and his players need no geeing up for Sunday’s “massive” clash with Liverpool.

The two clubs head into the match at Old Trafford after contrasting seasons in which their form has crossed paths. Liverpool began the season strongly and sat top, but have significantly dropped off. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are on course for a Champions League finish after early struggles.

Earlier in the year, it seemed as if the upcoming clash could prove crucial in the race for the top four. However, United look set to finish second and further poor Reds form has seen their chances slip.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side’s demise has come after seasons where they finished as Premier League champions and came second with 97 points.

Solskjaer said (via the Manchester Evening News) of his team copying such a run: “We know what they’ve done the last three or four seasons.

“They’ve been top of the league, they’ve won the Champions League and they’ve had some amazing seasons.

“That’s the challenge for us, to have that consistency now that we’ve moved up the table and that we also challenge City so that they feel that they still need to win a few games.”

While second place is looking a certainty for United, Solskjaer admits that he does not feel too secure knowing that Chelsea and Arsenal – who could both yet finish outside the top four – could win the Champions League and Europa League, respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We want to finish season with a trophy Manchester United are safely through to play Roma in the Europa League semi finals - and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to lift the trophy, believing it could be a catalyst for further success.

“You fight to win the Premier League, that’s the bread and butter, the dream, that’s what everyone wants but there’s almost like another trophy, second, third, fourth, because Champions League is such a massive tournament to be in,” the manager added.

“You play against the best, there are loads of financial gains by being there. Last season, when we were so far behind, our aim was to get into the top four.

“Sometimes top four isn’t even secure. Arsenal and Chelsea can still win respective tournaments and not be top four so we’ve just got to make sure we are doing our job and getting into the Champions League ourselves.”

Solskjaer sends bullish Liverpool message

Solskjaer admits that he has not followed Liverpool as closely as he could have this season.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has plenty of experience of these matches as a United player and insists that his players should feel the excitement, even if the clash carries less weight.

“Before this season, we all had worries how this season was going to go for the players. They’ve had bad injuries. This season has been a different season to any other season in modern football. I just focus on ourselves,” he said.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“I can’t say anything about Liverpool’s season. I’ve not watched them too closely and followed them because I’ve got my own problems and challenges. We’re just thinking about winning ourselves.

“Whatever that does to Liverpool cannot be of our concern. Throughout the season you have games you look forward to. This Liverpool game at home is one of the biggest games of the season, it doesn’t matter if we’re first or second or third or fourth. No matter what this is a massive, massive game.”

Liverpool and United drew 0-0 at Anfield in their reverse fixture this season.

READ MORE: Predictions: Misery for Liverpool at Man Utd