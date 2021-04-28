Solskjaer reveals big Man Utd change driving hope to end semi-final woes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his Manchester United players have more belief about getting through their latest semi-final tie.

The Red Devils host Roma on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. This may be United’s fifth last-four tie under Solskjaer, but they have yet to reach a final. Indeed, they have lost on each occasion, twice in the Carabao Cup and once each in the FA Cup and Europa League.

The Old Trafford club exited Europe last season to Sevilla in a one-legged tie.

As such, Solskjaer feels happy to see two-legged affairs return after UEFA shortened the knockout stages following the first coronavirus lockdown last summer.

Asked if his side have more belief this time round, the manager – who was speaking after Luke Shaw had earlier faced the press – said: “I would like to think so.

“Luke has been a big part of this season, he was injured last season.

“It was a strange end to last season with the mini-tournament [in Germany]; the atmosphere and feeling.”

Solskjaer added: “When you come to the business end of the season, first of all being there for the important games, having confidence and belief, but of course to have that luck and quality which is needed.

“We have done remarkably well to get to five semis. Now we want to go all the way.”

United have history with Roma in Europe, famously demolishing the Italians at Old Trafford in 2007.

Roma had beaten the Red Devils 2-1 in the first leg, but their opponents advanced emphatically.

Solskjaer remembers Man Utd, Roma clash

“I remember both games, I started the first one. We dug out a very good result after 2-1 defeat,” he said.

“That night was magical. Alan Smith was excellent, we showed what United can do. We want a performance like this again!”

United come into the match having kept three clean sheets in their last six games. Dean Henderson has taken the starting goalkeeper’s role from David de Gea for Premier League matches.

However, the Spaniard started both legs of the quarter-final win over Granada.

“We hope we keep another clean sheet. I am probably the luckiest manager in world football to have such good options,” Solskjaer said.

“They have both been very solid. They want to lift the trophy. Whoever we go with knows they have full support.”

