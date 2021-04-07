Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted in his latest press conference that talks with David de Gea and Dean Henderson will remain private.

Debate continues to increase over the future of the two goalkeepers. Indeed, reports suggest do not want the barrage of questions over the pair to continue next season. As such, chiefs are considering paying De Gea’s contract off and making Henderson their new No. 1 going forward.

In the meantime, though, the constant flow of questions over the pair remain in full flow.

Solskjaer has continually stressed that he enjoys having two top goalkeepers. However, Gary Neville has said that “flip-flopping” between the pair “does not work”.

Asked about the situation at his latest press conference, Solskjaer reaffirmed his belief that talks with his players will remain private.

“I cannot prioritise the league or Europa League. The next game is the most important one,” Solskjaer said (via the Manchester Evening News).

“Every time I try to explain to players why they aren’t playing… all those discussions remain private.

“David has been a top keeper and is still a top keeper.

“I’m very comfortable playing with David or Dean and I’m pleased that either of them are happy to be a sub.”

He added: “The goalkeeping departments are a very tight-knit group.

“They stay together more and form a bond. The spirit in the keeper department has been top. All of them want to play and that includes [Lee] Grant, [Nathan] Bishop and [Sergio] Romero.”

Romero has entertained links with an Old Trafford exit for some time. Indeed, he almost left for Everton in October.

Since then, though, he has remained frozen out and has not featured in any United matchday squad this term.

Grant, 38, meanwhile, is into the final year of his deal and reports have claimed that he could join the Carrington coaching staff in the summer.

Bishop, 21, moved to United last January and has appeared on the bench for two Europa League games this campaign.

Solskjaer confirms Martial injury blow

Solskjaer, who was speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg with Granada, also spoke about Anthony Martial’s knee injury.

The Frenchman came off early for France during the recent international break.

There were initial fears about the issue and those fears have now been confirmed.

