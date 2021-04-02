Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he has a “picture” of what his team will look like for the start of next season.

United are on track to make progress this season by finishing second in the Premier League table. As such, Solskjaer could receive significant financial backing ahead of the summer transfer window. Indeed, winning the Europa League would add to the manager’s claims for fresh big signings.

As for who the Red Devils could sign, though, reports claim they want a new forward.

Furthermore, a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire is supposedly on their radar.

Alongside incomings, however, players could also leave this summer. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero’s exit has been mooted for a while, but Eric Bailly could be a more high-profile departure.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference following the international break, Solskjaer opened up on his transfer thinking.

“Of course we have a plan ahead and plan that we think’s going to happen,” he told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News).

“But two months is a long time in football as well. Things might change, so there’s obviously a couple of players that the future’s not decided yet.

“Some without contracts, some with contracts and we do have a certain picture on how the squad’s going to look in August.”

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one player who United reportedly have firmly on their radar.

Speculation mounted over his future on Thursday, when his father and agent travelled to Barcelona.

However, Alf-Inge Haaland and Mino Raiola reportedly travelled to England on Friday for talks with United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Asked about the developments, Solskjaer admitted that there is a possibility that Haaland could choose Old Trafford.

Solskjaer talks potential Haaland transfer

“Well, I’m focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football there are only so many places anyone can go to,” he said. “For us, focus on the ones who are here.

“Even though I worked with Erling it’s not right for me as Man Utd manager to talk about Erling. I can talk about an ex-coach of his but he will make his own mind up.

“I think the way the world works at the moment, you’d like to do all your business on the quiet and all your talks on the quiet, but there are platforms everywhere, there’s news, the media make that more difficult now.

Dortmund want Erling Haaland to stay until 2022 Borussia Dortmund want Erling Haaland to stay until the summer of 2022 but a transfer bid of €150m from the likes of Man Utd could make them reconsider.

“Hopefully, we can suddenly sit here with players that no one has written about! We conduct our recruitment business, our scouting, and the players that we are interested in, we do it the right way I hope and feel.

“Who we’re interested in and who we can go for and who we will go for, I’m not going to comment on that.”

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of United’s clash with Brighton on Sunday.

READ MORE: Man Utd to bow to Maguire demands with perfect £35m-rated partner