Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted his opposition to the violence seen in anti-Glazer protests at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s game against Liverpool was postponed after protests from supporters against the club’s owners, the Glazer family. While the gatherings themselves were peaceful, some fans made matters violent. Indeed, one police officer suffered a serious eye injury, while footage showed a man damaging a television camera inside the stadium.

As such, the match will take place at another time – which United, Liverpool and the Premier League have yet to decide.

What’s more, questions about the growing issue of the Glazers’ ownership dominated Solskjaer’s press conference on Wednesday.

Solskjaer told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News): “It was a difficult day for us. Of course we wanted to play, to beat Liverpool for the fans.

“Our job is getting good results on the pitch. But as I said before the game, we have to listen, to hear the fans’ voice.

“It’s everyone’s right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner. But unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that’s a step too far.

“Then it’s a police matter, it’s not about showing your opinions anymore.”

The clash with Liverpool initially formed the filling of a massive week for United, sandwiched in between Europa League semi-final clashes with Roma.

As such, Solskjaer admitted that the postponement sent his players out of sync.

Solskjaer: Man Utd players affected

“It’s changed the whole cycle, yeah,” Solskjaer said. “Because we had a game, we prepared for Sunday again. Sunday would have been a perfect day to test them again physically.

“But it was a day off, it was more of a mental challenge. Then, Monday was a harder day in training.

“So it changes the whole plan, but you’ve got to be adaptable. In the world that we’re in now, you can’t just get get the fixture list in August and think it’s not going to change.”

United have a 6-2 lead over Roma heading into Thursday’s second leg in the Italian capital.

