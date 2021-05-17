Solskjaer hints ‘sensational’ Man Utd duo could force EL final hand

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Daniel James could return from injury to start in the Europa League final.

United head into their penultimate Premier League game of the season against Fulham on Tuesday looking to cement second place. However, with Champions League football secure for next season, there is a bigger picture. The Red Devils face Villarreal in the Europa League final next Wednesday.

The match presents Solskjaer with a chance to win his first silverware as United boss, with previous news on the injury front involving Harry Maguire dampening spirits.

But with Martial and James now likely to be available against the Cottagers, Solskjaer admits that the pair could end up forcing his hand for starts in the European showpiece.

“These last two games are a chance for everyone if there’s any doubt in my head,” the manager told reporters (via Goal).

“I think everyone knows I feel I’ve got quite good competition in most areas so I don’t think going into these last two games saving your energy for the final, no.

“You need to show against Fulham that I’m ready to do my bit for the team. Maybe the Fulham team will be the final team, maybe not.

“I’m hoping to get Anthony and Dan back involved in this game which is a very good boost for us, and maybe they can even start against Wolves and then maybe they’re sensational?

“It’s hard to leave players out if they really perform at their highest level.”

While Martial and James will certainly be fit by next Wednesday, question marks remain over Maguire.

The centre-back and captain is sweating over his ankle ligament injury and it remains unclear if he will be back in contention for next Wednesday.

Pogba explains love for Chelsea star

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea star and fellow France international N’Golo Kante.

After a drop-off in recent seasons due to injury, Kante has been back to his best this season.

Similarly, Pogba has enjoyed arguably his best season since moving back to United and he revealed his admiration for his rival.

