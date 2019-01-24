Solskjaer provides update on contract negotiations of key Man Utd trio

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are “making progress” in contract negotiations with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

Talks have been ongoing with the high-profile trio for many months, and Martial is understood to be close to signing a new deal having been close to an exit under Jose Mourinho.

The United forward’s contract expires next summer along with De Gea, while Mata is out of contract at the end of the season along with Ashley Young and Ander Herrera.

“I think the club’s making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that,” Solskjaer said.

“I don’t know really how far we are away from it but hopefully we’re going to have some good news in the coming weeks.”

