Solskjaer provides update on injury situation of five Man Utd stars

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided information on Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard.

The Norwegian spoke to the media ahead of United’s trip to Wolves in the FA Cup, and began by offering an update on the injury situation, amid reports that Romelu Lukaku will miss some time due to a foot injury.

“He’s had a sore foot this week so he’s being assessed, so hopefully he’ll get through today,” Solskjaer said of Lukaku.

“Phil Jones is back. There’s been so many players out.

“Anthony (Martial) has been training well this week. Who else has been out?

“Ander (Herrera) has been training, Jesse (Lingard) has been training, so obviously we’ve got a decision to make tomorrow on who is match fit.”

Jones has been out for five weeks through illness, while Lingard and Herrera have missed recent games with hamstring issues.

Mason Greenwood will be assessed after illness ahead of an FA Cup tie that Ashley Young is suspended for.

Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are also unavailable, while Alexis Sanchez is also sidelined with a knee issue.

“He’s coming back on Sunday,” Solskjaer said of Sanchez.

“He’s not been on grass yet. He’s been seeing his people in Barcelona, so he’s still a few weeks away, so if we get to round about Everton, City, Chelsea, that period, he probably will be available.”