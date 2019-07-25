Solskjaer provides worrying update on injury to Man Utd defender

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the injury Eric Bailly sustained against Spurs ‘doesn’t look great’.

United ran out 2-1 winners against Tottenham in Shanghai thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes, the latter scoring the winner after Lucas Moura had levelled.

Just 11 minutes into the second half, United were forced to make a change as Axel Tuanzebe was introduced after a clearly upset Bailly was taken off on a stretcher.

“It’s his knee,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve just got to do some scans. It doesn’t look great but let’s see how it goes.

On his centre-back options, the Norwegian added: “Marcos [Rojo] and Chris [Smalling] took their chance.”

Manchester Evening News reporter Rich Fay stated that Bailly will be sent for scans after suffering an injury difference to the one against Chelsea three months ago.